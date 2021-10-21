Goa caps RT-PCR rate for inbound foreign tourists at Rs 3,200

Panaji, Oct 21 (IANS) The Goa government on Thursday capped the rate for an RT-PCR test for inbound foreign tourists at Rs 3,200, according to a government directive.



An order issued by under secretary (Health) Gautami Parmekar, said the price would be applicable to all inbound foreign travellers arriving by air or sea, for whom undergoing an RT-PCR test is mandatory, barring exceptions.



Charter flight operations in the country have been permitted since October 15, while free of itinerary tourists will be allowed from November 15.



According to central government norms, RT-PCR testing is compulsory for everyone travelling to India, barring those who have tested negative for Covid 72 hours prior to arrival and those originating from countries who have mutual agreements with India on recognition of vaccination certificates.



The first charter flights are expected to arrive in Goa in early November, as per travel and tourism industry stakeholders.



Before the pandemic, nearly five million foreign tourists arrived by tourist charter flights to the coastal state in 2019.



