Goa BJP postpones public meetings, to focus on small gatherings

Panaji, Jan 6 (IANS) Amid a rising spate of Covid-19 cases in Goa, the ruling BJP has altered its election campaign strategy by postponing public meetings and focussing on small gatherings and door-to-door campaigning instead, state party president Sadanand Shet Tanavade said on Thursday.



"We have postponed some meetings that were supposed to be held across the next week. We will focus on small gatherings and door to door campaigning. Today's two meetings have been cancelled," Tanavade told reporters.



"Door to door and special contact programmes will carry on as normal. Up to January 10 we had planned public meetings," he added.



Assembly polls are scheduled to be held in Goa in February along with four other states, namely Punjab, Manipur, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh.



On Wednesday, Goa logged 1,002 new cases, the first time that the single-day spike crept above the four-figure mark in months.



--IANS

maya/ksk/







