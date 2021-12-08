Goa BJP MLA refers to state Cong president as 'hijra'

Panaji, Dec 8 (IANS) An MLA in Goa of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) -- Dayanand Sopte, on Wednesday referred to state Congress president Girish Chodankar as 'hijra', hours after the latter accused Sopte of demanding Rs 44 lakh as 'donation' from a businessman.



"Girish Chodankar is a 'hijra'. It is evident from the fact that the Congress has slipped from 17 MLAs in 2017 to just three MLAs in 2021," Sopte told reporters after submitting a criminal defamation complaint against Chodankar with the Director General of Police ID Shukla late on Wednesday.



The complaint follows the release of an undated audio clip by Chodankar earlier on Wednesday, which the state Congress president alleged contained the voice of Sopte and claimed that the legislator allegedly demanded Rs 44 lakh in a year from a businessman who was constructing cottages in the coastal constituency of Mandrem in North Goa.



Sopte has claimed that the clip is doctored.



"Baseless allegations and fake, doctored audio clip by Girish Chodankar only mirrors the frustration of Goa Congress. Girish has been on the spree of baseless allegations since last 15 days which he does to grab attention," Sopte said.



Interestingly, Sopte was elected to the state assembly in 2017 on a Congress ticket, but subsequently joined the BJP.



