Goa BJP conducting regular survey to find out popularity of ticket seekers

New Delhi, Jan 4 (IANS) In an attempt to select the right candidate for upcoming assembly polls to form government in Goa for the third consecutive term, the BJP is regularly conducting internal surveys to find out the popularity of its ticket aspirants among masses. It is learnt that the BJP is conducting a survey every fortnight to know the popularity of ticket seekers.



A senior party functionary said that a survey is conducted every fortnight to know ticket aspirants' popularity among voters. "Along with regular fortnightly surveys, the party is also conducting special surveys," he said.



BJP national general secretary and Goa in-charge, C.T. Ravi said that BJP will form the government for third term by winning more than 25 seats in Goa. "People of Goa have seen development of Goa in the last ten years under the BJP government and they will once again elect a BJP government to further accelerate the pace of development of the state. We are going to win over 25 seats," Ravi said.



Ravi explained that finding of survey will not be the sole criteria for candidate selection and other factors will also be taken into consideration before deciding a candidate. "Our parliamentary board will decide candidates for each seat by considering all the criteria of winnability," he said.



The BJP is also unfazed by the debut of Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in a multi corner contest in Goa. Ravi pointed out that TMC and AAP have no emotional connection with people of Goa and their cadre is missing on the ground.



Ravi claimed that BJP's vote share is not going anywhere and it is intact. "In-fact, our vote share will increase as people have seen the development of the state under the BJP government at Centre and state. BJP is not concerned about any opposition party or parties. We are working on strengthening our organisation at ground across the state," Ravi said.



Goa assembly polls will be held in February- March next year along with Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Manipur. The BJP has been in power in the coastal state since 2012.



