Go First offers 20% discount on domestic flights to double-vaccinated passengers

Mumbai, Dec 22 (IANS) Private airline Go First, formerly known as GoAir, has introduced a 20 per cent discount scheme on domestic flights for passengers who have received both doses of Covid vaccine.



With this scheme, the airline aims to encourage more passengers to get fully vaccinated in the fight against Covid-19. The discount scheme is applicable for travel beyond 15 days from the date of booking.



According to Kaushik Khona, Chief Executive Officer, Go First: "The past two years have been extremely difficult due to Covid-19, which has redefined the meaning of normal.



"We at Go First are committed to ensuring the safety of all our stakeholders. We began by supporting the vaccination of all our employees and now we encouraging more people to get inoculated. We understand the need for vaccination, especially in the wake of the new Covid variant and will continue to support India's fight against coronavirus."



