GMC Srinagar cancels winter vacation for faculty, associate hospitals staff

Srinagar, Jan 10 (IANS) The Government Medical College (GMC) Srinagar on Monday cancelled winter vacation to its faculty members as well as those working in associated hospitals in view of the sudden upsurge of Covid-19/Omicron cases.



"In view of sudden upsurge of Covid-19 and Omicron cases, the winter vacation 2022 of faulty members stands cancelled and all the faculty members in this institution on vacation shall resume their duties on January 11, 2022 (Tuesday) without fail," says an order issued by the Principal/Dean Prof (Dr) Samia Rashid.



The associate hospitals of GMC Srinagar include GB Pant Hospital, SMHS hospital, Bone and Joint Hospital, CD Hospital, Psychiatry Diseases Hospital, Kashmir Nursing Home, Super Specialty Hospital, LD Hospital, DRDO Hospital, and Block Hazratbal, Department of SPM.



Authorities are pooling all their resources to ensure that the ongoing 3rd wave of Covid passes without causing casualties.



Just within 10 days, the number of daily cases has increased from less than 150 to nearly 700.



