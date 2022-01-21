Global PC shipments up 3.1% YoY in Q4 2021

New Delhi, Jan 21 (IANS) Global PC shipments reached 90.3 million in Q4 2021 to maintain their year-on-year growth momentum at 3.1 per cent, a new report has said.



According to Counterpoint Research, the situation on the component supply and logistic fronts continued to improve but at a slow pace. The shipment forecast for Q1 2022 remains optimistic, mainly due to a solid demand and improving component supply.



In Q4 2021, the supply gap for the most important PC components, such as power management IC, Wi-Fi and I/O interface IC, narrowed.



Lenovo continued to lead the global PC market in Q4 2021 with a 24 per cent share, slightly shy of its share in Q4 2020 but still having its highest unit sales in 2021 at 21.7 million.



HP took a 20.5 per cent share with 1 per cent YoY growth driven by the easing of component shortage.



Dell posted a 15 per cent YoY growth in the quarter riding on the strong momentum from its commercial/premium product strategy.



Apple's shipments in Q4 2021 remained largely unchanged thanks to the M1 Macbook's success.



On the other hand, Asus saw a single-digit YoY growth in Q4, while Acer saw a single-digit YoY decline with market shares of 6.8 per cent and 6.7 per cent, respectively.



--IANS

