Global Covid caseload tops 372.1 mn

Washington, Jan 30 (IANS) Amid an ongoing resurgence across the world, the global coronavirus caseload has topped 372.1 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 5.65 million and vaccinations to over 9.94 billion, according to Johns Hopkins University.



In its latest update on Sunday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and the death toll stood at 372,107,746 and 5,656,925, respectively, while the total number of vaccine doses administered has increased to 9,941,916,606.



The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 74,213,736 and 883,864, according to the CSSE.



The second worst hit country in terms of cases is India (40,858,241 infections and 493,198 deaths), followed by Brazil (25,256,198 infections and 626,870 deaths).



The other countries with over 5 million cases are France (18,928,572), the UK (16,519,733), Turkey (11,438,476), Russia (11,427,009 | 323,452), Italy (10,821,375), Spain (9,779,130), Germany (9,667,632), Argentina (8,313,614), Iran (6,293,695) and Colombia (5,816,462), the CSSE figures showed.



The nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are Russia (322,135), Mexico (303,776), Peru (204,769), the UK (156,137), Italy (145,914), Indonesia (144,261), Colombia (133,292), Iran (132,333), France (131,449), Argentina (120,836), Germany (117,673), Ukraine (106,373) and Poland (104,636).



--IANS

ksk/

