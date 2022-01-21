Global Covid caseload tops 340.4 mn

Washington, Jan 21 (IANS) Amid an ongoing resurgence across the world, the global coronavirus caseload has topped 340.4 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 5.57 million and vaccinations to over 9.73 billion, according to Johns Hopkins University.



In its latest update on Friday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and the death toll stood at 340,436,494 and 5,573,087, respectively, while the total number of vaccine doses administered has increased to 9,739,772,480.



The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 69,270,650 and 860,145, according to the CSSE.



The second worst hit country in terms of cases is India (38,218,773 infections and 487,693 deaths), followed by Brazil (23,595,178 infections and 622,476 deaths).



The other countries with over 5 million cases are the UK (15,716,908), France (14,285,306), Russia (10,754,905), Turkey (10,736,215), Italy (9,418,256), Spain (8,834,363), Germany (8,397,340), Argentina (7,576,335) Iran (6,236,567) and Colombia (5,655,026), the CSSE figures showed.



The nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are Russia (317,523), Mexico (302,112), Peru (203,750), the UK (153,708), Indonesia (144,199), Italy (142,590), Iran (132,152), Colombia (131,627), France (129,105), Argentina (118,809), Germany (116,372), Ukraine (105,380) and Poland (103,378).



--IANS

ksk/



