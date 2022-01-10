Global Covid caseload tops 306.9 mn

Washington, Jan 10 (IANS) Amid an ongoing resurgence across the world, the global coronavirus caseload has topped 306.9 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 5.48 million and vaccinations to over 9.41 billion, according to Johns Hopkins University.



In its latest update on Monday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and the death toll stood at 306,911,004 and 5,488,373, respectively, while the total number of vaccine doses administered has increased to 9,410,829,625.



The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 60,072,321 and 837,594, according to the CSSE.



The second worst hit country in terms of cases is India (35,528,004 infections and 483,790 deaths), followed by Brazil (22,529,183 infections and 620,252 deaths).



The other countries with over 5 million cases are the UK (14,563,769), France (12,218,022), Russia (10,470,006), Turkey (9,980,422), Germany (7,531,630), Italy (7,436,939), Spain (7,164,906), Argentina (6,310,844) Iran (6,206,405) and Colombia (5,330,662), the CSSE figures showed.



The nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are Russia (309,787), Mexico (300,303), Peru (203,019), the UK (150,634), Indonesia (144,129), Italy (139,038), Iran (131,878), Colombia (130,338), France (126,427), Argentina (117,492), Germany (113,999) and Ukraine (103,615).



