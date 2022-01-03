Global Covid caseload tops 290

Washington, Jan 3 (IANS) Amid an ongoing resurgence across the world, the global coronavirus caseload has topped 290 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 5.44 million and vaccinations to over 9.17 billion, according to Johns Hopkins University.



In its latest update on Monday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and the death toll stood at 290,065,951 and 5,443,444, respectively, while the total number of vaccine doses administered has increased to 9,178,390,709.



The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 55,069,347 and 826,057, according to the CSSE.



The second worst hit country in terms of cases is India (34,889,132 infections and 481,770 deaths), followed by Brazil (22,297,427 infections and 619,401 deaths).



The other countries with over 5 million cases are the UK (13,309,651), Russia (10,358,099), France (10,355,341), Turkey (9,554,771), Germany (7,208,790), Italy (6,328,076), Spain (6,294,745), Iran (6,196,913), Argentina (5,694,930) and Colombia (5,181,173), the CSSE figures showed.



The nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are Russia (304,284), Mexico (299,525), Peru (202,741), the UK (149,324), Indonesia (144,097), Italy (137,646), Iran (131,680), Colombia (130,026), France (124,930), Argentina (117,204) and Germany (112,161).



--IANS

ksk/





