Glance joins realme for lock screen content

New Delhi, Oct 28 (IANS) India based lock screen content platform Glance on Thursday announced that it has entered into an exclusive partnership with smartphone brand realme to power the lock screen of its smartphones in India and Indonesia with new content.



According to realme's estimates, Glance will be rolled out on approximately 30 million of its smartphones in India, and 7million in Indonesia, by the end of CY2022, which is expected to give a boost to Glance's active user base in these countries.



"At realme, we are committed to providing our users the latest and most premium experiences available in the market. We believe that the Glance proposition of live, trending, 24/7 content on lock screen will be a true differentiator for our devices. We estimate rolling out Glance on approximately 30 million phones in India, and on close to 7 million phones in Indonesia over the next 12 months," Francis Wong, Chief Marketing Officer, realme, India, said in a statement.



Over the next two years, Glance is expected to be available on a majority of realme's devices in these regions, enabling realme consumers to discover high quality, personalised content in multiple languages and categories.



As a result of this partnership, realme users in India will be able to access Glance LIVE, a live streaming service with real time content by celebrities and creators across sports, current affairs, live games and commerce.



"realme is one of the fastest growing smartphone brands in India and Southeast Asia, with a state-of-the-art product line, ranging from entry to premium categories. It is especially popular amongst the youth, who form the majority of Glance's user base," Aditya Goyal, Vice President and General Manager, Strategic Distribution Partnerships, Glance, added



The platform will also offer Glance Game Center, which hosts a wide variety of games in multiple genres and engaging features such as liking and sharing of lock screen content with friends via messaging services.



Glance has been adopted by leading Android smartphone brands and has over 150 million active users in India, and 25 million in Southeast Asia.



--IANS

