Glance, Intel partner to showcase latest chip on smartphone lock screens

Bengaluru, Nov 2 (IANS) Homegrown lock screen content platform Glance on Tuesday partnered with tech giant Intel to launch an innovative campaign for the 11th Gen Intel Core processors on Glance's platform available on smartphone lock screens.



With over 150 million Indians spending an average of 22 minutes on Glance daily, the campaign has enabled Intel to generate product awareness and discovery among PC shoppers, through impactful storytelling, surfaced on the lock screens of millions of smartphones across the country.



"We are excited to have partnered with Intel for the launch of their 11th Gen Intel Core processor, contributing to their business success, and look forward to working with them on many more such campaigns in the future," Devika Sharma, Director-Sales, Glance, said in a statement.



The objective of the campaign was to drive home the uniqueness of the 11th Gen Intel Core processors and to reach out to people actively looking for PCs, in an engaging manner. Intel's intention was to go beyond the clutter of social media and to utilise the power of the lock screen to reach the consumers.



With its AI-powered content discovery and personalisation, Glance ensured that the message was delivered to accurate sub-sets of potential consumers. Millions of lock screens were lit up with a burst of the Intel blue, alongside crisp communication and a strong call to action.



Recently, Glance launched Glance LIVE, a live content streaming service on smartphone lock screens.



Glance LIVE aims to bring users the best of live content from some of India's top content partners, across categories like entertainment, sports, current affairs, gaming, music and commerce.



