Glad Law Minister understands hard work put in by judges: CJI (Lead)

New Delhi, Nov 9 (IANS) Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana on Tuesday said he was glad that Law Minister Kiren Rijiju fully understood the hard work put in by judges.



Both the Chief Justice and Law Minister addressed the Legal Services Day celebrations, organised by the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) at Sharda University, Noida.



Speaking before the CJI, Rijiju had noted: "We know what judges do, but many people don't understand the life of a judge. There are some unpalatable remarks being made on social media... when you see closely how much judges have to perform, and how much hard work they do, it's difficult for people like us to comprehend."



He added that judges cannot be open because they have their own limitations.



Chief Justice Ramana said: "I am very happy to see our Law Minister's personal inclination towards the progress of legal services authorities and I hope that under his leadership, the existing roadblocks in the growth of legal services authorities including the infrastructural issues will be taken care of with prompt intervention. I am glad that he fully understands the hard work put in by judges."



The Chief Justice added that over the course of 26 years, legal services authorities have broken the traditional notions of legal aid and expanded meaning to access to justice.



He said: "Earlier, the idea of legal aid was confined to court rooms. Notions of access to justice were understood from traditional viewpoints. But, over the course of 26 years, the legal services authorities have broken the traditional notions of legal aid and have given an expanded meaning to access to justice."



He also commended law students across the country for their role in the legal aid movement, while expressing his strong belief that it would prepare them to be future torch-bearers of the legal aid movement.



Chief Justice Ramana said: "Your decision to join the legal aid movement will pave the path for a great career. This will help you inculcate empathy, understanding and a sense of selflessness. Remember, unlike other professions, the legal profession is not about profit maximisation, but about service to the society."



The function was also attended by Supreme Court judge Justice U.U. Lalit, Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court Rajesh Bindal and other judges.



--IANS

ss/vd