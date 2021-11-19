Glad controversial farm laws being repealed: British MP

Chandigarh, Nov 19 (IANS) British Labour Party MP Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi on Friday said he was glad the "controversial" farm laws -- that led to protests, were being repealed.



"Given #FarmersProtest valiant struggles, glad the controversial farm laws being repealed," Dhesi said in a tweet.



"Sections of media and establishment busy labelling farmers and those standing in solidarity with them as terrorists and separatists may well want to apologise," he added.



Earlier, Dhesi sent a letter, signed by over 100 British MPs and Lords, to Prime Minister Boris Johnson on the ongoing farmers' protests, asking him to raise this matter with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi when they next liaise.



Joining the cause, Chandigarh-born Rachna Singh, Parliament Secretary of British Columbia in Canada, said "a huge win for the farmers' protest".



