Girl loses foot in landmine explosion in Uri sector

Srinagar, Dec 22 (IANS) A teenage girl lost her foot in a landmine explosion along the line of control (LoC) in J&K's Uri sector on Wednesday.



Police identified the girl as 20-year old Masooma of Hathlanga village in Uri sector.



Sources said the girl was grazing sheep near her home when the incident occurred.



Doctors at the sub-district hospital in Uri said she reported with a severe left foot injury. Her foot had to be amputated.



"She has been referred to government medical college hospital Baramulla for specialised treatment," sources said.



