Girl jumps from kidnappers' bike in Patna

Patna, Jan 5 (IANS) A girl saved herself by jumping off her kidnapper's motor-cycle in the state capital, police said on Wednesday.



According to a police statement, the girl had gone to Raja Bazar market on Tuesday evening to buy forms for a competitive examination when she was waylaid by four men in two bikes.



They then offered her a lift. When she refused, two persons forcibly put her on one of the bikes and sped away towards Danapur and then Bihta, 30 km away from the place.



"The kidnappers were fleeing at very high speed and the girl was forced to sit between the biker and pillion rider. When they reached near Kanhauli market in Sadisopur locality, the biker slowed down due to traffic congestion, the girl jumped from the bike. She ran away toward Sadisopur railway station," said an officer of Bihta police station.



"The bikers chased her and when they tried to corner once again in the Sadisopur railway station, she raised an alarm. At this, the passengers present at the railway station forced them to leave the place. The passengers helped the girl reach the nearby Bihta police station. We have safely handed over the girl to her parents," he said.



However, the girl did not lodge a former police complaint.



