Gillian Anderson, Robert Duvall, Timothy Spall join cast of 'The Pale Blue Eye'

Mumbai, Dec 2 (IANS) The Scott Cooper directorial 'The Pale Blue Eye' has made more additions to its starcast in the form of actress Gillian Anderson, Robert Duvall of 'The Godfather' fame and Timothy Spall of 'The King's Speech' fame, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.



The film, based on Louis Bayard's Gothic thriller novel of the same name, has been adapted for screen by Scott and it revolves around a series of murders in the US Military Academy at West Point in 1830 and showcases a young recruit, who later came to be known as Edgar Allan Poe.



In addition, the film also stars an ensemble cast of Christian Bale, Harry Melling, Lucy Boynton, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Toby Jones, Harry Lawtey, Simon McBurney, Hadley Robinson, Joey Brooks, Brennan Cook, Gideon Glick, Fred Hechinger, Matt Helm, Steven Maier and Charlie Tahan.



While Melling will essay the role of Edgar Allan Poe, Bale will portray the detective tasked with investigating the murders in the film which will mark his third collaboration with Scott Cooper after critically acclaimed 'Hostiles' and 'Out of the Furnace'.



Bale is also producing the film along with Cooper, John Lesher and Cross Creek Pictures' Tyler Thompson.



