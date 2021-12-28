Giant tricolour to be unfurled atop NE India's tallest flagpole in Manipur

Imphal, Dec 28 (IANS) A giant size national flag will be unfurled atop northeast India's tallest flagpole installed in Manipur's Moirang, where the Indian National Army (INA) led by Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose had hoisted the tricolour on April 14, 1944, officials said on Tuesday.



Bishnupur district's Additional District Magistrate, H. Bobby Sharma, said that the height of the flagpole is 165 feet, the tallest in the region.



"The national flag will be formally hoisted atop the tallest flagpole in the northeast region at Moirang in the first week of January," Sharma told IANS.



Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh tweeted: "Tallest Indian national flag in the NE to be hoisted in Moirang. It is a matter of great pride that we have successfully installed the tallest flagpole in the NE at Moirang. It was on April 14, 1944 when the flag of the INA was hoisted for the first time at Moirang."



The Chief Minister also inspected the ongoing work for the extension of the INA museum and war memorial at Moirang and interacted with the people residing around the site of the war memorial.



The INA museum at Moirang, 45 km from Imphal, chronicles the movement led by Netaji and INA soldiers for India's Independence.



At the museum, letters, photographs, important documents, badges of ranks and other articles associated with INA and the freedom movement are displayed. There is also a bronze statue of Netaji in Moirang.



A famous tourist destination, Moirang in Bishnupur district is a sacred place for the Manipuri people. It houses an ancient temple of the pre-Hindu deity, Lord Thangjing.



--IANS

sc/arm