Ghaziabad lab gets key equipment for bottled water testing

New Delhi, Dec 19 (IANS) The National Test House (NTH), Ghaziabad added to its comprehensive quality testing facility for bottled water with the inauguration of two key equipments - Ultra High-Performance Liquid Chromatograph (UHPLC) and Ion Chromatograph (IC) - on Sunday.



The UHPLC will be helpful for quantification of different organic compounds, particularly residual pesticides, in water samples, whereas IC will be used for quantification of different anions, particularly bromate in packaged drinking water.



Union Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution Minister, Piyush Goyal, while addressing the senior scientists of NTH at the inauguration, lauded the facility for taking a leap of technology to usher in quality assessment and assurance.



"If India is to be known for its reliability in international markets, Quality Control, Quality Assessment and Quality Assurance have to be nothing less than world class. We will have to be world class in our laboratory testing facilities, our people will have to be well trained, our equipments will have to be the best available in the world," he said.



NTH is working in close coordination with Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) especially in formulation of various types of standards, a release from the Ministry said.



All the NTH Labs, including Ghaziabad, have been integrated with the Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) of BIS, which is a comprehensive online system developed for managing working of the BIS recognized labs via integrated and centralised workflow management system.



The activities of NTH, Ghaziabad cover six major disciplines namely chemical, civil, electrical, mechanical, non-destructive Testing (NDT) and rubber-paper-plastic and Textile (RPPT) with state-of-the-art machines to test the raw materials and products from manufacturing industries, small scale industries, government departments and vigilance & judicial authorities viz court cases, CVC, CBI, police department etc.



The laboratory is also open to common people to satisfy their requirements, the release added.



--IANS

niv/vd