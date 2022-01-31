GFCF investment expected to grow 15% in FY22: Eco Survey

New Delhi, Jan 31 (IANS) Investments, as measured by 'Gross Fixed Capital Formation', are expected to see strong growth of 15 per cent in 2021-22, said the Economic Survey 2021-22.



The GFCF is the gross addition to fixed assets like machinery and equipment, intangible assets and indicates the state of investments in the economy.



As per the Survey, tabled in Parliament on Monday by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the GFCF is expected to achieve full recovery of pre-pandemic level.



"Government's policy thrust on quickening virtuous cycle of growth via capex and infrastructure spending has increased capital formation in the economy lifting the investment to GDP ratio to about 29.6 per cent in 2021-22, the highest in seven years," it said,



In the pre-pandemic period of 2019-20, the share of the industrial sector in total GFCF in the economy (at current prices) was recorded at 30.1 per cent.



