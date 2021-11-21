Get Your Skin Winter Ready

By Dr. Chiranjiv Chabra

New Delhi, Nov 21 (IANSlife) Rashes, dry and flaky patches of skin are some of the most prevalent skin issues during winter. As the intake of fluid decreases during the winter, dehydrated skin becomes a battleground for various skin issues. Therefore, it's essential to prepare our skin well ahead of the harsh winters. Homemade DIY treatments might work, but they are not all that helpful in solving all your winter skin problems.







Let's put a focal point on what our skin needs during winters:



Exfoliate regularly



In winter, we often feel that our skin does not need exfoliation because we haven't stepped out much. But, in reality, winters give rise to dead skin cells. This in turn clogs the follicles and acts as a barrier to the radiance of the skin. Therefore, exfoliate your skin twice a week to get rid of the dead skin buildup. Exfoliation also helps to boost the effectiveness of serums and moisturisers, thereby helping to maintain the perfect level of hydration.



Look for the right moisturizer



Beating the chilly winter air is equally as tough as escaping the summer heat. You have to find the right moisturiser that locks in the essential oils in your skin for a longer period of time. Ensure that you are applying that moisturiser twice a day. If you have extremely dry skin and hands, you can opt for an oil-based moisturiser during the winter. Water-based moisturisers are great for summer, but in winter they are not effective as they dry up your skin too often. You can select from shea butter to rich green tea and even rejuvenating fruit butters for intense hydration.



Skin boosters



As hyaluronic acid comes with truck loads of benefits, including skin hydration, anti-wrinkle agency, healing agent, and antioxidant, skincare experts across the globe suggest that hyaluronic acid is the best way to maintain hydration during winter. It is suited for all skin types, and skin experts recommend that one should look out for hyaluronic acid-based products when their skin requires hydration. Profhilo has added a new and popular treatment that has gained popularity in recent times. It works by injecting hyaluronic acid into the skin's layers, resulting in visibly hydrated, healthy, and rejuvenated skin.



DIY facemask for winters



Face masks can hydrate your skin, remove the dirt and help in improving the pores of the skin. Applying honey and malai (milk cream) facemask is one of the best natural moisturising creams that you can apply on your skin to make it supple and soft. Honey helps to clear your skin off the bacteria that are responsible for the growth of pimples and acne on your face. Mix a tablespoon each of milk cream and honey in a bowl and mix them well. Apply the mixture on your face and skin and leave it for about 15 minutes before rinsing it off with lukewarm water. Pat dry your skin and see the result.



(Dr. Chiranjiv Chabra, Cosmetic Dermatologist, Director Skin Alive Clinics)



