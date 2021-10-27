Get festive with Zebronics home entertainment range

New Delhi, Oct 27 (IANS) To elevate the entertainment experience amid the festive season, users can experience theater at home with Zebronics' complete home entertainment range of LED projectors and Dolby Atmos soundbars, the company has said.



Zebronics festive range includes LED projectors like ZEB-LP2800HD that gives you screen size up to 305cm screen to give you an entertainment experience like no other.



"Looking at the current situation and everyone looking for entertainment at home. We have launched a complete theater solution this festive season, get stunning visuals and pair it with our Dolby Atmos soundbars and get a theatre experience at home," Pradeep Doshi, Director – Zebronics India, said in a statement.



"These projectors come with a fraction of the price of large-screen televisions and give you much bigger screen options, similarly, Zebronics soundbars are also very affordable in price when you compare the technology they pack inside, as we say they are premium for masses," Doshi added.



ZEB-LP4000FHD LED projector that supports up to 711cm screen size, to give you a larger-than-life theater experience at home.



The large screen size lets you create a theater-like ambiance at home and watch movies and shows with your friends and family with the comfort and convenience of your home.



These projectors are made with the latest LED technology and come with a long life of 30,000 and 50,000hours respectively. They also come with the latest connectivity options like HDMI, USB, and audio ports.



If you're looking at a compact single-unit soundbar for your home theater setup, then you can take a look at Zeb-Juke Bar 3850 Pro Dolby Atmos.



Zebronics also offers Dolby Atmos soundbars with subwoofers like Zeb-Juke Bar 9700 Pro Dolby Atmos and Zeb-Juke Bar 9800DWS Pro Dolby Atmos, the latter model comes with a wireless subwoofer.



All these Dolby Atmos soundbars come with 3 HDMI ports and also support HDMI ARC. You can also stream music with BT or play songs using a pen drive.



The soundbars also come with optical and aux input options. It comes with an option for wall mounting.



While these are suitable for projectors, if you want to add a soundbar to your existing TV, you can also go with our Dolby Audio range. ZEB-Juke Bar 9400 Pro Dolby 5.1 is a 5.1 soundbar with rear satellites which is very popular and one of the best-selling models among Dolby soundbars.



