Germany's seven-day Covid-19 incidence rate still exceeds 150

Berlin, Nov 3 (IANS) After two weeks of climbing case numbers, Germany's seven-day Covid-19 incidence rate slightly decreased to 153.7 cases per 1,00,000 inhabitants on Tuesday, compared with 154.8 on Monday and 113.0 a week ago, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases said.



A total of 10,813 new Covid-19 infections were registered within one day, almost unchanged from a week ago, the RKI said.



According to media reports, the German Ministry of Health plans to make Covid-19 booster shots available to all citizens. However, Thomas Mertens, Chairman of the Standing Committee on Vaccination (STIKO), stressed on Tuesday that it was "really important to first protect those who most urgently need vaccination" and to further increase the vaccination rate, Xinhua news agency reported.



Although Germany is far from achieving herd immunity, the country's vaccination campaign has slowed down. As of Tuesday, around 55.5 million people in Germany have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19, bringing the country's vaccination rate to 66.7 per cent, the RKI added.



According to Andreas Gassen, Chairman of the board of the National Association of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians (KBV), 15 million people in Germany should be administered booster vaccines by the end of December.



"This is feasible," he said at a joint press conference with Mertens.



