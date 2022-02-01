German veteran striker Kruse re-signs, Zenit's Azmoun joins Bundesliga

Berlin, Feb 1 (IANS) Wolfsburg have sealed the deal with Union Berlin's striker Max Kruse pending the medical check. The German league will see another striker in action as Bayer Leverkusen have reinforced their squad with Iranian international Sardar Azmoun from Zenit St. Petersburg.



Max Kruse returns to the "Wolves" where he already played in 2015/2016 after signing a deal valid until June 2023.



"I made the decision to return to VfL Wolfsburg because our history together is not over yet. I know what's coming and I accept this challenge. I'm looking forward to the team and will do everything to help the team," Kruse told Wolfsburg's official homepage.



In his first spell with Wolfsburg, Kruse scored six goals and provided eight assists in 32 Bundesliga appearances. Most recently Kruse wore Union Berlin's outfit and helped the "Eisernen" climb to fourth in Germany's top-flight after recording five goals and four assists so far.



"We are pleased that we can tackle the tasks ahead of us together with Max Kruse. He is a versatile attacking player who has proven his skills at every club he has played for. We are therefore convinced that he will help us immediately," Wolfsburg's sporting director Marcel Schafer said.



The struggling "Wolves" got stuck in an 11-game winless run which saw them drop to 15th place of the standings. Florian Kohfeldt's men eye to break the spell as they encounter last-placed Greuther Furth at the 21st round in Bundesliga on Sunday, reports Xinhua.



Sardar Azmoun, the 27-year-old striker joins Leverkusen with immediate effect after putting pen to paper on a deal until June 2027 with the "Werkself". Zenit and Leverkusen initially agreed to complete the deal in summer 2022.



"We are happy about the constructive talks with Zenit and that we immediately can rely on Serdar's qualities. He will significantly improve our offense and make our game even more unpredictable," Bayer Leverkusen's sporting director Simon Rolfes said.



Azmoun has made 60 appearances for Iran's national team and scored 39 goals since his debut in May 2014. For Russia's Footballer of the Year 2021 it is a "step from the best club in Russia to one of the best leagues in Europe."



"Bayer Leverkusen have a great team. I have been following the club for a long time and I am impressed with their style of play," Azmoun told the club's official website.



Leverkusen's new arrival is a prolific striker who netted 62 goals in overall 104 outings for St. Petersburg since his arrival at Zenit in 2019.



Azmoun will compete with Patrik Schick and Lucas Alario for a spot in the starting eleven. "Being able to play in the Bundesliga is incredibly exciting for me. I am convinced that I will strengthen the team with my qualities," the Iranian international said.



Third-placed Bayer Leverkusen take on runner-up Borussia Dortmund for a top clash in the 21st round in Bundesliga on Saturday.



