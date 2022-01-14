German police moves against fake Covid vax certificates

Berlin, Jan 14 (IANS) Police searched the homes of more than 100 people in Bavaria and other states in southern Germany who allegedly obtained false Covid-19 vaccination certificates, local authorities said.



The public prosecutor's office in Augsburg issued orders to the district court to search the homes and take blood samples from a total of around 100 people, Xinhua news agency quoted a police statement as saying.



The background to the searches were investigations against a physician who was involved in "irregularities with Covid-19 vaccinations", the police noted.



Some patients who visited the physician with the intention of receiving Covid-19 vaccination were allegedly given a fake jab without their knowledge, the police said.



Other individuals who visited the physician to "obtain a vaccination certificate without a Covid-19 vaccination" got it under mutual consent, the authorities noted.



Individuals who knowingly received a fake certificate were under investigation for aiding or abetting the issuance of inaccurate health certificates as well as for violating the country's infection control act.



