George Ezra became 'overwhelmed' by touring during pandemic hiatus

Los Angeles, Jan 31 (IANS) "Shotgun" hitmaker George Ezra has announced that his third album "Gold Rush Kid" will be released in June and says that the record is inspired by the positives of his life as a pop star as the pandemic has changed his perspective on stardom.



"In the last two years I've allowed myself to be overwhelmed by the idea of touring and doing stuff publicly,



"It's not going to last forever, so I just need to enjoy it while it's here. I've met people, seen things and been to places that I never should have, and I've loved that," he told Hits Radio, reports femalefirst.co.uk.



Ezra, who recently released his new single "Anyone For You", joked that there has been a silver lining during lockdown as he has been able to change his hairstyle.



The "Budapest" hitmaker said: "Lockdown sorted the hair out because I had no choice but to grow it. I was like, 'Dude, you should have been doing this ages ago.'"



Ezra previously suggested that the pandemic has enabled him to cut loose as his mindset has changed.



The star , who has been open about his struggles with anxiety and OCD in the past, said: "I'm having a lot of fun at the moment and I feel like, let's turn it up a gear.



"Having missed out - all of us having missed people, experiences - it's just, lean into them, now knowing what it feels like without them. When opportunities arrive, grab them."



