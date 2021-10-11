George Clooney rules out political career

Los Angeles, Oct 11 (IANS) Actor-filmmaker George Clooney has been linked with a political career for some time but he shared it isn't in his future plans.



Asked on 'The Andrew Marr Show' if he'd run for office, he said: "No, because I would actually like to have a nice life."



The 'Tender Bar' filmmaker, who has four-year-old twins Ella and Alexander with wife Amal, plans to scale back his work commitments while he is still healthy and can still "play basketball and do the things I love", reports femalefirst.co.uk.



He added: "I turned 60 this year and I had a conversation with my wife and we were working a lot, as we both do, and I said we have to think of these as the halcyon years.



"In 20 years, I will be 80 and that's a real number. Doesn't matter how much you work out, what you eat, you're 80 and so I said we have to make sure we enjoy and live these years in the best possible way."



After former President Donald Trump left office, Clooney insisted that the US still needs to do a lot of "healing" and people shouldn't be concerned about incumbent President Joe Biden's poll numbers dropping.



He said: "It's like taking a battered child and thinking everything's going to be OK his first day in school. There's a lot of things that have to be repaired, there's a lot of healing that has to happen, and its going to take time."



While he doesn't want to run for office himself, the 'Midnight Sky' actor hopes his fellow US citizens have "a little better sense" than to vote Trump back in as President.



He added: "It's so funny, because he was just this knucklehead. I knew him before he was a President. He was just a guy who was chasing girls. Every time you went out he'd be like, 'What's the name of that girl?' That's all he was."



--IANS

