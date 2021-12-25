General Assembly approves UN regular budget for 2022
United Nations, Dec 25 (IANS) The General Assembly has approved an annual regular budget for the UN of about $3.122 billion.
The 2022 budget is slightly lower than that of the previous year, reports Xinhua news agency.
The regular budget covers UN activities across a range of areas, including political affairs, international justice and law, regional cooperation for development, human rights and humanitarian affairs, and public information.
The world body has a separate budget for its peacekeeping operations.
The peacekeeping budget is $6.38 billion for the fiscal year ending on June 30, 2022.
The regular budget covers the calendar year.
--IANS
ksk/
