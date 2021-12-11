Gen Rawat worked hard to make country's forces self-reliant: Modi

New Delhi, Dec 11 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the whole country has been a witness to the hard work India's first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Gen Bipin Rawat was doing to make the country's forces self-reliant.



The Prime Minister said though the country is in sorrow, "even after suffering the pain, we neither stop our pace or progress. India will not stop".



"Gen Bipin Rawat, in the days to come, will see his India moving forward with new resolutions. The work of improving the security of the country's borders, work to strengthen border infrastructure will continue," he added.



He said the doctors are working hard to save the life of Group Captain Varun Singh "who is a son of Uttar Pradesh), a resident of Deoria. "I pray to God to save his life. The nation is with the family of Varun Singh today and with the families of the heroes we have lost," the PM said.



He said this while inaugurating the Saryu Nahar National Project in Balrampur, Uttar Pradesh.



Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat were among those present on the occasion.



The Prime Minister said proper utilisation of the water of the country's rivers, and adequate water reaching the farmers' fields, is one of the top priorities of the government. "The completion of the Saryu Canal National Project is proof that when the thinking is honest, the work is also solid".



The Prime Minister said: "We have done more work in the Saryu canal project than what was done in five decades in less than five years. This is a double-engine government. This is the speed of work of the double-engine government... our priority is to finish the project on time."



"If it is government money, then why should I care? This thinking had become the biggest obstacle in the balanced and all-around development of the country. This thinking also kept the Saryu canal project hanging."



Modi also listed long-pending projects like Baan Sagar Project, Arjun Sahayak irrigation project, AIIMS, and fertilizer plant at Gorakhpur that were completed by the double engine government of the BJP -- in the Centre, and in the state of Uttar Pradesh.



He also cited Ken Betwa Link project as an example of this government's commitment. The Rs 45,000 crore project was approved in the last Cabinet meeting.



The Prime Minister also said that as opposed to the earlier times when the mafia used to get protection, today, the mafia is being cleaned out and the difference is visible.



"Earlier, strongmen were promoted. Today, CM Adityanath's government is engaged in empowering the poor, downtrodden, backward and tribals. That's why the people of UP say -- the difference is visible. Earlier illegal occupation of land by the mafia was the norm while today, CM Yogi is running bulldozer over such encroachment."



--IANS

jw/pgh

