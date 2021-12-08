Gen Rawat had good academic connection with TN

Chennai, Dec 8 (IANS) India's first Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat (63), who along with his wife Madhulika Rawat was among the 13 persons who were killed after an IAF chopper they were travelling in crashed near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, had a strong academic connection with Tamil Nadu.



Rawat was on a visit to his alma mater Defence Services Staff College (DSSC) in Wellington (Nilgiri Hills) to address the faculty and student officers of the staff course.



He had also secured diplomas in management and computer studies from the University of Madras.



