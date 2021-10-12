Gehlot lashes out at BJP for comparing Dalit's killing to Lakhimpur Kheri incident

Jaipur, Oct 12 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday came down heavily on the BJP for the comparison being drawn between a Dalit mans killing in Hanumangarh district in the state and the violence in Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh.



"BJP people drawing comparisons without any meaning," Gehlot said while speaking to the media on Tuesday.



After a Dalit man was allegedly beaten to death at Prempura village in Hanumangarh district last week, the BJP on Tuesday sent a delegation of three MLAs to enquire about the matter and collect facts, besides asking why Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi keep touring Uttar Pradesh, but never come to Rajasthan.



"The BJP functionaries do not even have any clue as to what should be said or done in what kind of a situation," Gehlot said.



"I am seeing such leaders for the first time. Despite being chief ministerial hopefuls, they are making stupid remarks. Those who say why Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi do not come to Rajasthan should know that they are the opposition leaders, and will go to BJP-ruled states. Rajasthan is a Congress-ruled state, so senior BJP leaders should come here. The Prime Minister (Narendra Modi), the Home Minister (Amit Shah) or BJP President J.P. Nadda should visit Rajasthan," he added.



"The Hanumangarh incident is being used to counter the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, which is stupid. They are two different incidents," he added.



Meanwhile, Rajasthan BJP chief Satish Poonia said, "Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is afraid that if Rahul-Priyanka come to Rajasthan, the law and order situation here will be exposed or maybe they will ask for a cabinet expansion."



--IANS

arc/arm