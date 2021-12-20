Geetika Mehandru shares the screen again with Shahid Kapoor in 'Jersey'

Mumbai, Dec 20 (IANS) Actress Geetika Mehandru, who was seen in TV show 'Chotti Sarrdarrni' again after quitting the show, is all set to play a prominent role in the Shahid Kapoor movie 'Jersey'.



Featuring Shahid Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur, Pankaj Kapoor in the lead, Geetika will be seen portraying the character of a journalist.



Mehandru, who was also seen in Shahid's 'Kabir Singh' as Shruti, says: "It's my second project with Shahid Kapoor and I am really excited for the release. We started shooting in December 2019 and now finally the movie is releasing this December 31, 2021. Shooting for the movie was altogether a different and a memorable experience."



She further reveals: "'Kabir Singh' has given me name, fame and everything. People still come to me and say 'hey, are you Shruti from 'Kabir Singh?' We absolutely loved your chubby personality in the movie'. This is something that gives me immense pleasure and happiness. I am really looking forward to the same thing for 'Jersey' as well."



The actress has also been featured in projects like 'Jaat Na Poocho Prem ki' and 'Shrikant Bashir'.



--IANS

ila/kr