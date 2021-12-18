Geetanjali Tikekar finds biggest fan in actor-husband Sikandar Kharbanda

Mumbai, Dec 18 (IANS) Actress Geetanjali Tikekar, who currently essays the role of protogonist Savita in 'Shubh Laabh - Aapkey Ghar Mein', finds her biggest fan in her husband and actor Sikandar Kharbanda.



She says: "Sikandar is one among my biggest fans. He's a very supportive partner and loves my work. He appreciates me and also guides me whenever required. Both of us respect each other and try to narrate the real and exact feedback after watching the episodes so that we can grow for the best. As we had earlier worked together in shows like 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' and 'Naagin 4: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel' so we are each other's favourite co-stars too and look for chances to share the screen again and again."



Geetanjali also added that as an actor she is blessed to enjoy opportunities to act for completely different charecters everytime.



"I have been lucky to get such varied roles across my career. No two characters that I have played, identify with each other. Hence I don't think my grey characters from previous shows or in future shows have anything to worry about being typecast. Even the role of Savita I'm essaying is interesting. And I dont at all relate to it in my real life. As I always believe in hard work and karma. I don't overlook flaws because they are my loved ones. I'm a realist. Savita is a dreamer."



Geetanjali is popularly known for her roles in 'Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon?', 'Ek Baar Phir', 'Ek Duje Ke Vaaste' and 'Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye'.



