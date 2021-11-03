Geeta Kapur, Malaika Aora praise contestant Roza Rana on 'India's Best Dancer 2'

Mumbai, Nov 3 (IANS) 'India's Best Dancer 2' will witness contestant Roza Rana along with choreographer Sanam Johar performing on the track 'Saki Saki.' Post their dance performance, judges Malaika Arora, Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapur give their comments, appreciation with a standing ovation.



Geeta Kapur after looking at the act said it was an awesome performance and did 'sajda' (prostration) for her. She said: "It was an amazing performance. What you all did today is absolutely exceptional. The song you guys picked, the mix track, and your finale at the end was brilliant. It was above and beyond! The choreography is not something I get to see often. Sanam, you make it look so easy."



Adding to it Malaika Aora shared: "Roza, you look so beautiful when you dance. I had goosebumps in this act, great choreography and great execution".



Roza Rana also thanked the judges and said: "I am so blessed to be with Sanam on stage and learn so much from him. He is so amazing and super patient with me. It's a dream to be on this show and I am happy that I have got this opportunity to showcase my talent".



'India's Best Dancer 2' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.



