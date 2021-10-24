Gaya residents to face legal action if unvaccinated

Patna, Oct 24 (IANS) The residents of Gaya who have not taken Covid vaccines will have to face legal action and they will not be entitled to receive food from government shops on subsidised rates, district officials said in an order.



Abhishek Singh, the district magistrate of Gaya, has directed all circle officers, block development officers, CDPOs, and others through video conferencing and asked them to implement the order.



"The officials have been asked to find people who have not taken corona vaccines and intimate them to take the vaccines at the earliest. In case of refusal, they have to face legal action. The district administration has the right to register FIR under Epidemic Diseases Act, 2005," Singh said.



"The owners of the government shops have been directed to sell foods only to those who present certificates of Covid-19 vaccine after October 31," he said.



The officer further said that the district administration will start a mega vaccination campaign from October 28 to November 7 where those who have not taken the first dose or missed out on the second dose of vaccine will be covered. At present, 24,78,935 people have taken the vaccines in the district.



--IANS

ajk/skp/