Gautham Menon teams up with Sandeep Kishan for upcoming pan-India movie 'Michael'

Hyderabad, Nov 22 (IANS) Telugu actor Sandeep Kishan is to play the lead role in an upcoming movie under the banner of Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP in association with Karan C Productions LLP.



Titled 'Michael', the movie gets pan-India status, as it is being made in multiple languages.



Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi is to appear in an important role in 'Michael'. Now the makers have made another announcement that Kollywood's most popular director Gautham Vasudev Menon has joined the team to play an important role.



Going by the reports, Gautham Menon, who is the director of popular movies like 'Vinaythandi Varuvaya' ('Ye Maya Chesave' in Telugu), 'Vaaranam Aayiram' and more, is to play the antagonist in the movie 'Michael'.



The makers made an official announcement regarding the same along with a poster. The poster features a handcuffed bloodied hand, which doubles the expectations around the subject.



Ranjit Jeyakodi will be directing this film to be made in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi languages. Jeyakodi penned a distinctive script for the movie, which is expected to appeal to the audience, especially action movie lovers.



The much-anticipated movie is a joint production venture of Bharath Chowdary and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao. Narayan Das K. Narang is the presenter.



