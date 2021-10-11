Gaurav Gupta, making sustainability sexy LFW X FDCI Grand Finale

By Nimerta C Sharan

New Delhi, Oct 11 (IANSlife) When it's a Gaurav Gupta Grand Finale, expect the unexpected. The designer closed the phygital edition of LFW x FDCI 2021 in a spectacular and sustainable way. The runway was transformed into a surreal water body, perfectly complementing Gupta's out-of-the-box aesthetic. In an exclusive conversation with IANSlife, he said, "This is a total freedom collection for me. It's a mix of demi-couture and ready-to-wear pieces, more like a potpourri of the brand's creative vision."





The designer is known for his progressive fashion, where every garment is a piece of art. With this collection, too, Gupta showcased a glamorous line of gowns, dresses and co-ord sets, impeccably detailed and supremely structured. However, the hero of this line-up were the fabrics that have been created from wrappers of crisps and biscuits, plastic bottles and other consumables excavated from oceans and landfills.



"The feeling underwater is metallic and surreal. The expanse of the universe is endless and it transports you into a different world. But what we see outside is just tons of discarded plastic and other wastes. We were lucky to find people who helped us recycle all this into a collection that's sustainable and sexy, " the master couturier added.



The glamorous Kareena Kapoor Khan walked for the designer looking stunning in a strapless embellished gown. When it comes to making a fashion statement, the actress never really disappoints. On closing the show for Gaurav Gupta, she said, "I love his designs, especially his signature cuts that shape the body so well. Also, the concept of sustainable fashion is so relevant and it needs to be addressed."



