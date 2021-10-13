Gaurav Amlani: Shooting for 'drunk' scene was emotionally draining

Mumbai, Oct 13 (IANS) Actor Gaurav Amlani is seen essaying the role of 'Khanderao Holkar' in 'Punyashlok Ahilyabai'.



The current track of the show highlights how 'Khanderao' has become an alcoholic and is caught in a state of intoxication by his wife 'Ahilya'. Upon seeing him like that, she gets upset and vows to help him. Apparently, shooting for the sequence had a deep emotional impact on Gaurav for a couple of days.



Sharing more on the same, Gaurav said: "Essaying 'Khanderao's persona on screen can be challenging to pull off. It's a complex character as there are a lot of emotional intricacies involved."



"When we shot the first few inebriated sequences, it really emotionally affected me for a couple of days as even though the audience sees it as a 5-minute track in the episode, it takes 6-7 hours of shoot and 3-4 hours of prep. So, 10-12 hours of carrying very sensitive emotions on screen can really affect you," he added.



'Punyashlok Ahilyabai' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.



--IANS

ila/kr