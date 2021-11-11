Gauhati HC reserves verdict in hate speech case against Subramanian Swamy

Guwahati, Nov 11 (IANS) The Gauhati High Court on Thursday reserved its verdict on a case against BJP Rajya Sabha member Subramanian Swamy for allegedly delivering "hate speech" at a function in Assam in March 2015.



He appeared before the high court in connection with the case filed against him in a court in Karimganj.



The former Union Minister himself pleaded his case for quashing the entire proceedings initiated by the Additional Judicial Magistrate's court in Karimganj, allegedly for giving a "hate speech on the Ayodhya row" at a function organised at an Assam varsity in Assam in March 2015. The senior BJP leader, while addressing the function, had reportedly said that "mosques and churches are mere buildings and can be demolished" and then an FIR was lodged against him by an advocate.



Advocate Satya Sabharwal, who assisted Swamy in the court, said the case was listed for final hearing on Thursday and arguments were made by both sides.



After hearing both sides, Justice Manish Choudhury reserved the verdict.



