Garmin revamps Fenix 7, launches Epix with always-on display

San Francisco, Jan 18 (IANS) Smart wearables and GPS tracker maker Garmin on Tuesday unveiled all-new Fenix 7 series with Epix, which is a rugged outdoors smartwatch with an always-on colour display.



Garmin is also adding solar charging capabilities to all three Fenix sizes -- the 42mm Fenix 7S, the 47mm Fenix 7, and the 51mm Fenix 7X.



According to the company, these smartwatches have 54 per cent more solar surface area, which means longer battery life.



The Garmin Fenix 7S and 7 start at $699.99 and go up to $899.99. The 7X models range from $899.99 to $999.99. The Epix starts from $899.99.



With GPS enabled, Garmin 7S can give charge for 90 hours and 162 hours with solar charging.



For Garmin 7, the charge goes up to 136 hours to 289 hours with solar. For the 7X, you may get 213 hours or 578 hours charge with solar.



The 7X also has offers new hands-free LED flashlight feature with adjustable red or white light to help multi-sport athletes see, and be seen, during night conditions.



"Garmin says it's activated via a double-tap and works for both left-handed and right-handed users. It has an optional strobe mode, where the flashlight matches a runner's cadence, too," reports The Verge.



Epix smartwatch with 1.3-inch AMOLED touchscreen display comes in three 47mm models and includes buttons, touchscreens and real-time stamina.



Epix doesn't have the new LED flashlight or support solar charging, and can last up to 16 days on a single charge, and six days with always-on display enabled.



Both smartwatch lineups support push notifications, Garmin Pay, music storage, and safety features. They also come with the usual Garmin health features, like heart rate monitoring, respiration, stress tracking, body battery, fitness age, and sleep tracking.



