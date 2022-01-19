Garmin launches its first-ever smartwatch with voice control features

San Francisco, Jan 19 (IANS) Smart wearables and GPS tracker maker Garmin on Wednesday launched its all new Venu 2 Plus smartwatch integrated with voice-calling function as well as hands-free voice assistance.



The all new Venu 2 Plus is priced at Rs 46,990, available in 3 colours; graphite black, cream gold and powder grey.



The Venu 2 Plus comes with 43-mm watch case with durable Corning Gorilla Glass 3 along with stainless steel bezel and a comfortable 20-mm industry-standard quick release silicone band.



The devise feature more than 25 built-in sport applications with preloaded enhanced high intensity workouts, updated intensity minutes, animated cardio, strength, yoga and Pilates.



Potential users can even download the preset workouts from Garmin ConnectTM app and create their own customizable workouts by choosing from over 1,400 exercises.



The Venu 2 Plus has 75+ preset animated workouts for cardio, yoga, strength, HIIT and Pilates that demonstrate proper form and technique in Garmin Connect and on the wrist. It is compatible with Garmin Coach free adaptive training plans.



In addition to being able to quickly make a call without digging for a phone, the smartwatch also includes Garmin's safety and tracking features like automatic incident detection (during outdoor walks, runs or rides) and manually triggered assistance alerts, both of which send a message with the user's location to their emergency contacts.



