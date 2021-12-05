Gang leader killed, 8 robbers held in Afghan provinces

Kabul, Dec 5 (IANS) A gang leader of multiple high-profile crimes and theft was killed and eight armed robbers were arrested in two Afghan provinces, multiple sources confirmed on Sunday.



In eastern Nangarhar province, the Special Forces of General Directorate for Intelligence (GDI) conducted an operation against a theft and kidnapping gang on Saturday, the country's national intelligence agency said in a statement, Xinhua news agency reported.



The notorious gang leader identified as Maiwand was killed after he engaged with security forces, and one suspected man was arrested following the operation. Several rounds of weapons were also seized, according to the GDI.



In western Nimroz province, Taliban security forces arrested eight suspected armed robbers following separate operations across the province recently, the provincial police department wrote in a statement.



The suspects were taken to concerned departments for screening and possible legal process.



--IANS

