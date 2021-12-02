Gaming, comedy videos rule YouTube in India in 2021

New Delhi, Dec 2 (IANS) Google-owned YouTube on Thursday revealed a list of top videos as well as creators for 2021 and gaming along with comedy videos that have topped the chart in India.



In 2021, gaming leveled up, emerging as a rich and diverse ground for storytelling and community building, with a notable presence across top creators, top breakout creators, top women breakout creators and even top YouTube Shorts creators.



"The main idea behind coming up with a list of popular creators is to inspire new creators. YouTube has given a proper platform both small as well as big communities. With the expansion of regional languages, the platform is ready to cater the needs of every content creators as well as consumers," Satya Raghavan, Director of YouTube Content Partnerships, India, told IANS.



"Our viewers turned to YouTube to learn new skills, hone newfound passions, discover content to watch with friends and family, and foster a shared sense of community," he added.



While Round2Hell's 40-minute long horror-comedy zombie apocalypse short film became the #1 trending video, comedy did just as well in short-form video.



Tamil sensation Enjoy Enjaami, set off a drumbeat of content inspired by the Tamil Hit reaction videos, cover songs including some in Hindi and Malayalam, animated re-creations, re-creations within FreeFire, make-up tutorials, and even a PSA by the Kerala Police! Our Top Shorts creator A2 Motivation emerged as the most famous videos on the platform.



"2021 showed us that even in challenging times, the inventiveness and creativity of our ecosystem can bring help and hope to the lives of millions of Indians. It's time to celebrate the content and creators that made YouTube an indelible part of our popular culture, and in fact our lives," Raghavan added.



In addition, Bhuvan Bam (BB Ki Vines) web series, Dhindora, Telugu channels Filmymoji and Funmoji, The Viral Fever (TVF) web-show Aspirants, Dice Media's Operation MBBS and Clutch, Telugu shows like 30 weds 21 by Girl Formula and Surya featuring Shanmukh Jaswanth in the lead, emerged as some of the top shows this year on YouTube.



