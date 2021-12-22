Game On: Henry Cavill wants to see a 'Red Dead Redemption 2' movie

Los Angeles, Dec 22 (IANS) 'The Witcher' star Henry Cavill has admitted he'd love to see the video game 'Red Dead Redemption 2' adapted into a blockbuster Western.



Asked what game he thinks would make a great Netflix project, he told Gamereactor: "Well, that's a tricky one, 'cause you're tying both an IP and a company together, which is a tricky thing to do. So I certainly don't want to put myself in any corners with that, but there are plenty of games out there…"



"I've actually started playing 'Red Dead Redemption 2' - I know I'm a little bit late to that party - but I started playing it and I'm really enjoying it. And so, something like that I think would be fun to turn into a movie."



Meanwhile, Cavill has been very vocal about his love for 'Warhammer 40,000' and he thinks the franchise should be given 'Lord of the Rings level' treatment, reports femalefirst.co.uk.



Asked if he'd like to play inquisitor Gregor Eisenhorn, he said: "I mean, I don't know about Eisenhorn necessarily, when you've got Valdor and Primarchs out there. It seems a shame to be a mere Inquisitor.



"But I would absolutely leap at that opportunity - it's something I'd be very, very excited to do."



