Gambling racket busted in South Delhi, 16 held

New Delhi, Dec 10 (IANS) Delhi Police have busted a gambling racket in the southern area of the city and arrested 16 people in this connection, an official said Friday.



On the instance of the accused, the police recovered 1,000 playing chips, 37 playing bricks and Rs 1,95,000 cash stake money.



Three among the arrested accused are Chartered Accountants by profession and were running the gambling racket to lead a lavish life and to earn easy money.



According to the official, the 16 gamblers identified as Ankur Bindal, Manish Bindal, Aakash Sarda, Abhishek, Sajan Mukhia, Prashant Goyal, Moksh, Sahil, Lalit, Sachin, Kartik Kalla, Vivek, Damanjeet Sodhi, Shashank Jain, Himanshu Jain and Arjun Arora were arrested under sections 3 and 4 of the Delhi gambling act.



On December 4, the police busted a major gambling racket in the eastern part of the city.

As many as 29 people were arrested and Rs 4.20 lakh recovered in the raid.



