Gambian Prez promises peaceful handover of power if he loses election

Banjul, Nov 5 (IANS) Gambian President Adama Barrow has promised to peacefully hand over power if he loses the upcoming presidential election in December.



"I am a democrat. It is the Gambian people who make the decision. And Gambian people, whatever they decide I will respect that," the president said to journalists after submitting his credentials at the country's Independent Electoral Commission in Kanifing on Thursday, Xinhua news agency reported.



Barrow also advised the electoral body to remain independent in its functions to ensure a level playing field so that all parties will be able to accept the results, the final decision of the Gambian people.



Barrow's reelection will be challenged by a list of other nominees, including Ousainou Darboe, veteran lawyer and leader of the biggest opposition party United Democratic Party.



