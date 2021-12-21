Galaxy S22 Ultra main camera may supports AI image enhancements

San Francisco, Dec 21 (IANS) Samsung is planning to launch its next premium flagship S22 series soon and now a new report has claimed that the top-end model in the lineup the Galaxy S22 Ultra will come with a new "AI picture quality enhancement mode" to provide better 108MP images.



According to the noted leakster Ice Universe, the upcoming Galaxy S22 Ultra will produce better, more detailed pictures by using the new image quality enhancement mode, powered by artificial intelligence, reports GizmoChina.



The smartphone is expected to come with a quad-camera featuring an enhanced 108MP ISOCELL HM3 (could be ISOCELL HM4) primary camera, a 12 MP ultrawide sensor, and two new 10MP Sony telephoto sensors with 3x and 10x zoom capabilities. The phone may also feature a 40MP front camera.



Samsung hopes to sell around 14 million Samsung Galaxy S22 units. At the same time, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus and the Galaxy S22 Ultra are expected to reach 8 million and 11 million marks, respectively.



The upcoming Galaxy S22 series Indian variant will skip the next gen Exynos in favour of the Snapdragon SoC for the first time ever in the region.



The South Korean tech giant usually ships its flagship devices in both a Snapdragon and its proprietary Exynos chip variant, the version launched in India has traditionally been the latter. This time, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 powered Galaxy S22 series is heading to India as well.



