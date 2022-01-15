Galaxy S22 series to reportedly use new Gorilla Glass Victus+

San Francisco, Jan 15 (IANS) Samsung is planning to launch its next premium flagship S22 series, the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+ as well as the Galaxy S22 Ultra soon and now a new report has claimed that the upcoming series will have the Gorilla Glass Victus+ either at the front or back.



Currently, it is not clear if this is for both the front and back or just the front, reports GSMArena.



The Galaxy S22 Ultra will certainly have more nuanced features than the other two models and tips Ice Universe says it will come with what was termed super clear glass in the leaked specs sheet.



The Samsung Galaxy S22 will follow the design of a vertical triple camera in the upper left corner on an island that is connected to the frame, and the LED flash is on the right.



Samsung hopes to sell around 14 million Samsung Galaxy S22 units. At the same time, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus and the Galaxy S22 Ultra are expected to reach 8 million and 11 million marks, respectively.



The upcoming Galaxy S22 series Indian variant will skip the next gen Exynos in favour of the Snapdragon SoC for the first time ever in the region, reports GizmoChina.



The South Korean tech giant usually ships its flagship devices in both a Snapdragon and its proprietary Exynos chip variant, the version launched in India has traditionally been the latter. This time, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 powered Galaxy S22 series is heading to India as well.



--IANS

