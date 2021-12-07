Galaxy S22 series may launch with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset in India

New Delhi, Dec 7 (IANS) Samsung is planning to launch its next premium flagship S22 series, the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+ as well as the Galaxy S22 Ultra and now a new report has claimed that the series will be getting a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, instead of an Exynos 2200 chipset.



According to known tipster Tron, the upcoming Galaxy S22 series Indian variant will skip the next gen Exynos in favour of the Snapdragon SoC for the first time ever in the region, reports GizmoChina.



The South Korean tech giant usually ships its flagship devices in both a Snapdragon and its proprietary Exynos chip variant, the version launched in India has traditionally been the latter. This time, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 powered Galaxy S22 series is heading to India as well.



Snapdragon 8 features the Qualcomm FastConnect 6900 Mobile Connectivity System supporting the fastest Wi-Fi speeds available -- up to 3.6 Gbps -- over Wi-Fi 6 and 6E to ensure games and apps perform smoothly, even with multiple devices on one network.



This new premium mobile platform takes smartphone photography beyond pro, the company said.



Snapdragon Sight Technology includes the first commercial 18-bit mobile ISP, capturing over 4000x more camera data than its predecessor for extreme dynamic range, colour and sharpness at staggering speeds up to 3.2 gigapixels per second.



This is also the first 8K HDR video capture in a mobile platform and it's capable of capturing in the premium HDR10+ format that's loaded with over a billion shades of colour.



With over 50 Snapdragon Elite Gaming features, Snapdragon 8 aims to deliver ultra-smooth responsiveness, colour-rich HDR scenes at the highest visual quality and desktop-level capabilities that are mobile-first.



--IANS

wh/dpb

